SDYS Spring Inspiration & Showcase Afternoon Concert

June 8, 2019 – 1pm

Jacobs Music Center’s Copley Symphony Hall

750 B. Street, San Diego, CA 92101

Join the San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory’s beginning and intermediate level ensembles as they perform a stunning finale concert for the 2018-19 season! Featuring string, wind, brass, and percussion musicians from our Inspiration and Showcase ensembles in San Diego’s finest performance venue, this afternoon concert will be a celebration of their achievement this season. For more information, please visit sdys.org.

Adults: $30-35

Senior, Military, Music Educator, SDYS Alumni: $25-30

Students & Children: $10

Tickets Available at: https://sdys.org/event/spring-afternoon-concert/