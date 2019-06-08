SDYS Spring Inspiration & Showcase Afternoon Concert
Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101
June 8, 2019 – 1pm
Jacobs Music Center’s Copley Symphony Hall
750 B. Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Join the San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory’s beginning and intermediate level ensembles as they perform a stunning finale concert for the 2018-19 season! Featuring string, wind, brass, and percussion musicians from our Inspiration and Showcase ensembles in San Diego’s finest performance venue, this afternoon concert will be a celebration of their achievement this season. For more information, please visit sdys.org.
Adults: $30-35
Senior, Military, Music Educator, SDYS Alumni: $25-30
Students & Children: $10
Tickets Available at: https://sdys.org/event/spring-afternoon-concert/