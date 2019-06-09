SDYS Spring Ovation Concert
Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101
June 9, 2019 – 4pm
Jacobs Music Center’s Copley Symphony Hall
750 B. Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Join the San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory’s most advanced string, wind, brass and percussion musicians as they perform a stunning finale concert for the 2018-19 season! Featuring our top level ensembles from the Ovation program conducted by Music Director Jeff Edmonds in San Diego’s finest performance venue, this concert will be a celebration of their achievement this season. For more information, please visit sdys.org.
Adults: $30-35
Senior, Military, Music Educator, SDYS Alumni: $25-30
Students & Children: $10
Tickets Available at: https://sdys.org/event/spring-ovation-concert/