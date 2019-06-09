SDYS Spring Ovation Concert

to Google Calendar - SDYS Spring Ovation Concert - 2019-06-09 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - SDYS Spring Ovation Concert - 2019-06-09 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SDYS Spring Ovation Concert - 2019-06-09 16:00:00 iCalendar - SDYS Spring Ovation Concert - 2019-06-09 16:00:00

Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101

June 9, 2019 – 4pm

Jacobs Music Center’s Copley Symphony Hall

750 B. Street, San Diego, CA 92101

Join the San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory’s most advanced string, wind, brass and percussion musicians as they perform a stunning finale concert for the 2018-19 season! Featuring our top level ensembles from the Ovation program conducted by Music Director Jeff Edmonds in San Diego’s finest performance venue, this concert will be a celebration of their achievement this season. For more information, please visit sdys.org.

Adults: $30-35

Senior, Military, Music Educator, SDYS Alumni: $25-30

Students & Children: $10

Tickets Available at: https://sdys.org/event/spring-ovation-concert/

Info

Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Concert, Music
Downtown
619-233-3232
to Google Calendar - SDYS Spring Ovation Concert - 2019-06-09 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - SDYS Spring Ovation Concert - 2019-06-09 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SDYS Spring Ovation Concert - 2019-06-09 16:00:00 iCalendar - SDYS Spring Ovation Concert - 2019-06-09 16:00:00