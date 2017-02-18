Seafood Food Tour in Tijuana

Meeting spot: McDonald's San Ysidro Trolley Station 727 E San Ysidro Blvd, San Diego, California 92173

Join Wild Foodie Tours for an authentic Mexican seafood dinner with your choice of any entree, soup or appetizer, and beverage (including alcoholic ones) at Las Playas, the popular locals-only seafood restaurant adjacent to the largest seafood market in Tijuana! We'll also visit the seafood market to browse their daily catch. After dinner, we'll take you to downtown Tijuana for an hour of sightseeing and shopping.

Trip length of 3-4 hours with a walking distance of 1-2 miles. Only $74! Everything included: seafood dinner of your choice, drinks, all transportation in Tijuana, sightseeing, shopping, and your tour guide! Group meets inside the McDonald's at the San Ysidro Trolley Station. For info and/or to book, visit www.wildfoodietours.com

Meeting spot: McDonald's San Ysidro Trolley Station 727 E San Ysidro Blvd, San Diego, California 92173

Tijuana

310-279-3305

