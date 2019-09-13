On Friday, September 13th at 7:30pm Warwick's will host Sean Penn in conversation as he discusses his new book, Bob Honey Sings Jimmy Crack Corn. Sean Penn won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performances in Mystic River and Milk, and received Academy Award nominations as Best Actor for Dead Man Walking, Sweet and Lowdown, and I Am Sam. He has worked as an actor, writer, producer, and director on over one hundred theater and film productions. His journalism has appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle, The Nation, and The Huffington Post. Reserved Seating is available with the purchase of a pre-signed book from Warwick's before the event. Please call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.

Bob Honey Sings Jimmy Crack Corn ― the madcap follow-up to his debut novel, which was hailed by authors as diverse as Salman Rushdie, Jane Smiley, and Paul Theroux ― explores the deepest recesses of American politics and culture. Bob Honey, the disillusioned divorcee with a penchant for murder by mallet, weaves his way toward Washington DC for the ultimate showdown with a certain nefarious “landlord,” but nothing is as it seems, and Bob will have more than just the government working against him. Part comedy and part thriller, Bob Honey Sings Jimmy Crack Corn establishes Sean Penn as a fixture of the literary landscape for years to come.