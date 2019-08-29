Seaport Sessions | Blue Economy Strategies

Join Seaport Village for Seaport Sessions – a weekly speaker series and mixer hosted every Thursday in the Seaport Village Lighthouse District! Part lecture series, part roundtable discussion, these casual sessions spark meaningful conversations about innovation, arts & culture, history and the sea! After each talk, enjoy a free concert curated by Vinyl Junkies, Casbah & Sonic San Diego, with rotating food options and beverage offerings by Snake Oil Cocktail Company in collaboration with San Pasqual Winery and SouthNorte Beer Co.

Event Timeline

4 to 5 p.m. | Talk led by Greg Murphy, Blue Economy Strategies

5 to 7 p.m. | Sounds by Redwoods Revue with Dani Bell and the Tarantist + Cardinal Moon