James Brown and Thomas DeMello
Seaport Village West Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101
Join James Brown and Thomas DeMello as they lead a discussion about the formation of Bread & Salt, an experimental center for the arts. Located just outside of Logan Heights, Bread & Salt has very strong community ties and serves to grow the art scene in the local community. Owner James Brown and Head Curator Thomas DeMello will share the formation of the space itself, as well as their hard work to expand its Artist in Residency program.
Info
Seaport Village West Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Talks & Discussions
Seaport Village