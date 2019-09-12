Tim Mays and Eric Howarth | Casbah & Vinyl Junkies

Join Seaport Village for Seaport Sessions – a weekly speaker series and mixer held every Thursday in the Seaport Village Lighthouse District! Part lecture series, part roundtable discussion, these casual sessions spark meaningful conversations about innovation, arts & culture, history and the sea! After each talk, enjoy a free concert curated by Vinyl Junkies, Casbah & Sonic San Diego, with rotating food options and beverage offerings by Snake Oil Cocktail Company in collaboration with San Pasqual Winery and SouthNorte Beer Co.

On September 12th, Tim Mays and Eric Howarth will lead a casual Q&A about their work in concert promotion, music retail and running a record label. Co-founder of the San Diego’s iconic Casbah, Mays began his career as a punk rock music promoter and is a co-owner of local concepts including Starlite and Soda Bar. Howarth, the founder of M-Theory Music, opened South Park’s Vinyl Junkies Record Shop in partnership with Mays in November of 2017.