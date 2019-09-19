Join Seaport Village for Seaport Sessions – a weekly speaker series and mixer held every Thursday in the Seaport Village Lighthouse District! Part lecture series, part roundtable discussion, these casual sessions spark meaningful conversations about innovation, arts & culture, history and the sea! After each talk, enjoy a free concert curated by Vinyl Junkies, Casbah & Sonic San Diego, with rotating food options and beverage offerings by Snake Oil Cocktail Company in collaboration with San Pasqual Winery and SouthNorte Beer Co.

Speaker Clayton Tschudy, CEO of CJT Ecologics, has over 20 years of experience in sustainable landscape design. CJT is a landscape design company creating resilient landscapes for the future, healthy habitats for people and all of nature’s creatures. Specializing in ecological design for Southern California, Tschudy is the original designer of the Zoro Butterfly Garden at Balboa Park and is currently the consulting horticulturalist for Seaport Village.