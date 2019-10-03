Adam Smith from Comic-Con Museum

Seaport Village West Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101

Speaker, Adam Smith, will share with the public the hype behind experience-based attractions and his role in the new Comic Con Museum. Comic-Con was founded in San Diego in 1970 and has grown from a simple comic-book attraction into the ultimate pop-culture and entertainment convention. As a 20-year old museum professional, Smith fits perfectly into the role of the 1st executive director of the Comic-Con museum. With a knack for understanding what the public is interested in seeing, Smith will share both experience and insights that his career has provided with him.

Seaport Village
858-866-6889
