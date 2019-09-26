Speakers Dike Anyiwo and Adam Greenfield will lead an informal question and answer-style discussion about their work in content creation for podcast producing and writing. A San Diego native, Dike Anyiwo specializes in digital content creation across a range of channels including written content, social media, and both podcast and video production. Adam Greenfield, a San Diego based podcast producer and writer has helped create many podcasts series, but also hosts his own personal podcasts.