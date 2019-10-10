Speaker Elsa Sevilla, is the Director of External Affairs at the San Diego History Center. Sevilla’s talk will provide the audience with a “behind the scenes” sneak peek that highlights elements of her filmmaking career. Sevilla is a three-time Emmy Nominated, Multi-Award winning Journalist, Filmmaker, and Small Business Owner for her extensive work with KGTV-10, KPBS-TV, and Sevilla Productions, LLC. With help from her husband Guillermo Sevilla, the two became business partners and founded Sevilla Productions, LLC and together they have produced nearly 75 documentaries for KPBS-TV.