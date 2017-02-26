Search for the Perfect Wave - Author Talk & Book Signing

Craig Peterson and Kevin Naughton, a photographer and writer, spent over 10 years traveling the world in search of the mythical 'perfect wave' from the early 70's to early 80's. Their dispatches to SURFER magazine chronicling their misadventures established their "legendary traveler" reputations and made them benchmarks for all off-the-beaten-track surf explorations. The authors will discuss their adventures, followed by a Q&A session and book signing of their tell-all book.