As part of the San Diego History Center's LGBTQ+ San Diego: Stories of Struggles + Triumphs exhibition, join Editor Richard Schneider, and Lillian Faderman in a discussion of this pivotal event in our community's history.

The year was 1994. It was the 25th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and, as luck would have it, the year in which a new magazine called The Harvard Gay & Lesbian Review was publishing its first issue (Winter ’94).* The fact that The G&LR’s first year coincided with Stonewall’s 25th forever joined its fate with that of the founding event of the modern LGBT movement. Join celebrated speakers to help launch the Review's In Search of Stonewall, their book that commemorates the magazine’s 25th birthday with a collection of relevant articles selected from its 136 issues. “The riots that followed the 1969 raid on the Stonewall Inn in New York and the New York Gay Liberation Front that emerged from those riots were the opening salvos of a militant gay revolution.”