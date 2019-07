Searsucker's Good Ol' Fashioned After Party

For Opening Day, join us at Searsucker's outdoor patio to celebrate a Good Ol' Fashioned After Party. This ticket will give you access to live entertainment, unlimited access to various food stations, and a raffle ticket for a chance to receive a $100 Searsucker gift card!

Raffle starts at 9pm.

FOOD STATIONS

RAW BAR

oysters & clams

shrimp cocktail

chilled mussels

sushi

HORS D’OEUVRES

tuna poke

beets & goat cheese

avocado toast

tomato bruschetta

CHARCUTERIE & CHEESE

with crudites & dip

BETWEEN THE BUNS

searsucker sliders

pork belly bao bun

chicken meatball sliders

ENTRÉES

grilled salmon

with chimichurri

braised short rib

with merlot sauce

roasted marys chicken

with thyme jus

summer risotto

DESSERT

assorted treats & sweets