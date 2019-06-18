For the next installment of our Searsupper Club dinner series, we're taking our taste buds north to Santa Barbara!

We're honored to have Cambria Winemaker Jill DelaRiva Russell join us in Del Mar for an intimate evening of wine education, tasting, and pairing.

Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/searsupper-club-cambria-winemaker-dinner-tickets-60436471112

Sip and swirl your way through a range of varietals from Cambria winery, perfectly paired with four courses crafted by Executive Chef Ryan Star.

**NOTE: Ticket price INCLUDES tax and gratuity for your server.

*FAQs*

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

- You must be over 21 to attend.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

- There is plenty of parking in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center, where Searsucker Del Mar is located. But, we strongly suggest using Uber, Lyft, or other ride share service, as we will be sipping plenty of wine.

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

- Send us an email at infodelmar@searsucker.com

What's the refund policy?

- Tickets are non-refundable.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

- Nope! We'll have a list. Check in at the hostess stand upon arrival.

What should I bring?

- Just your appetite! Tax and tip are taken care of in the ticket price.