Season 2 BEYOND BABEL

BEYOND BABEL is a critically acclaimed new theatrical dance show created by Keone & Mari Madrid and Hideaway Circus currently playing in San Diego, California. The production is inspired by the classic tale of Romeo & Juliet and current social stories from all over the world. BEYOND BABEL was named one of the top “Things We Loved in the San Diego Arts Scene in 2018” by The San Diego Union Tribune, and described by Broadway World as "a truly spectacular theatre experience not to be missed."

BEYOND BABEL is about the division of families, friends, and a community of people as authorities decide to build a wall between them. We follow two divinely linked lovers as they reconcile with the rising tensions of a populace cut in half. The show is set to a contemporary soundtrack and features a cast of twelve elite dancers. BEYOND BABEL also features large crochet backdrops, art installations, and yarn-based props created by artist London Kaye.