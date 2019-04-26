Seattle Cascades vs San Diego Growlers (Pro Ultimate Game)

to Google Calendar - Seattle Cascades vs San Diego Growlers (Pro Ultimate Game) - 2019-04-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Seattle Cascades vs San Diego Growlers (Pro Ultimate Game) - 2019-04-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Seattle Cascades vs San Diego Growlers (Pro Ultimate Game) - 2019-04-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Seattle Cascades vs San Diego Growlers (Pro Ultimate Game) - 2019-04-26 19:00:00

Mira Mesa High School 10510 Reagan Road, San Diego, California 92126

The San Diego Growlers (your local pro ultimate frisbee team), need your support as they host the Seattle Cascades on Friday, Apr 26 at Mira Mesa HS at 7 pm! Kids 10 and under get in free so there's fun for the whole family, including music, merch giveaways, a food truck, half-time race, and the fan favorite mini-disc hole-in-1 competition for cash! Feel free to come down to the field before and after this exciting game to interact with your favorite players and get autographs! Visit www.sdgrowlers.com for more information and tickets!

Info

Mira Mesa High School 10510 Reagan Road, San Diego, California 92126 View Map
Food & Drink, Sports
Mira Mesa
to Google Calendar - Seattle Cascades vs San Diego Growlers (Pro Ultimate Game) - 2019-04-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Seattle Cascades vs San Diego Growlers (Pro Ultimate Game) - 2019-04-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Seattle Cascades vs San Diego Growlers (Pro Ultimate Game) - 2019-04-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Seattle Cascades vs San Diego Growlers (Pro Ultimate Game) - 2019-04-26 19:00:00