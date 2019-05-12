Seattle Cascades vs San Diego Wolfpack (Women's Pro Ultimate Game)

The San Diego Wolfpack (your local women's pro ultimate frisbee team), need your support as they host the Seattle Cascades on Sunday, May 12 at Serra HS at 2 pm! Kids 10 and under get in free so there's fun for the whole family, including music, merch giveaways, a food truck, half-time race, and the fan favorite mini-disc hole-in-1 competition for cash! Feel free to come down to the field before and after this exciting game to interact with your favorite players and get autographs! Visit https://westcoastwomensultimate.com/ for more information and tickets!