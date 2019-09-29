The La Jolla and Carmel Valley units of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary invites the community to enjoy the Second Annual beWELL Fitness Fair on Sunday, September 29 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at La Jolla High School. This family-friendly fundraiser features a fitness boot camp, yoga class, local food and beverage vendors, live entertainment and an opportunity drawing for attendees to enjoy! All proceeds from the event will go towards the new Copely Psychiatric Emergency Department, the first emergency facility dedicated to children experiencing mental or behavioral crisis.

Tickets for adults are $20 and $13 for children ages 13 – 18. Kids 12 and under are free. Bring a group of 10 or more to enjoy 10% off admission. The La Jolla YMCA will be offering its Kid’s Corner program, a supervised child care program featuring an obstacle course, games and more so parents can participate in the event.