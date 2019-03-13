Second Chance Comedy

Second Chance Beer Co. will be hosting a private Stand Up Comedy Show on March 13, 2019 at 8PM

Tickets and Seating are limited.

Entry is $25.00 which includes 1 Beer

Performances by-

Billy Bonnell- Comedy Central

Garrick Bernard- Buzzfeed

Gabby Lamb- Laugh Factory

Dustin Nickerson- Comedy Central

With your host Keith Johnson- Comedy Central