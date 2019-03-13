Second Chance Comedy
Second Chance Beer Lounge 4045 30th Street, Suite A, San Diego, California 92104
Second Chance Beer Co. will be hosting a private Stand Up Comedy Show on March 13, 2019 at 8PM
Tickets and Seating are limited.
Entry is $25.00 which includes 1 Beer
Performances by-
Billy Bonnell- Comedy Central
Garrick Bernard- Buzzfeed
Gabby Lamb- Laugh Factory
Dustin Nickerson- Comedy Central
With your host Keith Johnson- Comedy Central
Info
Comedy
North Park