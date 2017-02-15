Second Chance: "They Call Us Monsters" Film Screening

Second Chance announces the San Diego screening of the new documentary, “They Call Us Monsters,” throughout the month of February.

The controversial, yet impactful film surrounds Los Angeles County’s high-risk juvenile offenders, tried as adults for violent crimes and facing decades to life sentences in adult prison. The documentary examines the narrow space between a lost childhood and a stolen adulthood, while raising questions about society's responsibility to young offenders, as well as their victims.

Second Chance is offering discount tickets for the film and will be on hand at several of the screenings to answer questions about their youth programs which encourage youth in the community to leave their past mistakes behind and work toward a positive future and self-sufficiency. Money raised will provide stable, year-round funding for job readiness training, development programs for disadvantaged youth, job placement services, sober living housing and behavioral health treatment.

Special screenings will be held at the Media Arts Center, located at 2921 El Cajon Blvd, throughout the month of February, including:

Wednesday, Feb.15: 1:10 p.m., 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16: 11:00 a.m., 5:45 p.m.

In addition to the film, Second Chance will be hosting a panel discussion on Thursday, Feb. 16 after the 5:45 p.m. screening. The panel will include representatives from the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney, Public Defender, Probation, the Judiciary and Second Chance. Local freelance reporter Kelly Davis will be moderating the panel discussion.

For 24 years, Second Chance has been dedicated to giving people the opportunity to rebuild their lives through programs that provide career and life skills training to become contributing members of society. Second Chance offers prisoner reentry services, relapse prevention programs and sober-living for adults and youth in need.

For more information on “They Call Us Monsters,” visit: https://www.secondchanceprogram.org. To purchase tickets visit: http://digitalgym.org/buy-tickets/. Enter the code: DGCMEMBER, or mention Second Chance at the box office to receive the discounted price of $7.50.

About Second Chance

Founded in 1993, Second Chance strives to ensure all members of our community have the means to achieve self-sufficiency, regardless of age, race, or criminal history. In other words, whether one struggles with addiction, incarceration, homelessness, a family history of criminal behavior or gang involvement, or you just took a wrong turn in life, Second Chance can help you find your way to a positive, successful future.