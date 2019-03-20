Second Design Workshop for Future Sweetwater Park

The Port of San Diego and City of Chula Vista invite the public to attend a second Design Workshop to review and provide input on design options for the Chula Vista Bayfront’s future Sweetwater Park. The workshop will give the public and stakeholders an opportunity to weigh in on how to best balance family/child-oriented recreational exploration, environmental educational opportunities, and equally important efforts to preserve natural resources and ecosystems in this area for future generations, among others. Attendees will learn about the features of the proposed design options for Sweetwater Park and have an opportunity to provide feedback that will be used to create a final design.

More information on the Design Workshop and Chula Vista Bayfront Project, including a survey (available after the workshop), can be found at portofsandiego.org/chulavistabayfront.