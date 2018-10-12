Second Friday Gelato Poetry: Debbie Hall

This October, Debbie Hall will join us with her new collection of poetry, "What Light I Have." As always, an open mic will follow. Bring your own light to share!

BIO: Debbie Hall is a psychologist and writer whose poetry has appeared in the San Diego Poetry Annual, A Year in Ink, Serving House Journal, Sixfold, Tuck Magazine, Poetry24,Bird’s Thumb, Poetry Super Highway, Califragile and other journals. She has work upcoming in several anthologies. Her essays have appeared on NPR (This I Believe series), in USD Magazine, and the San Diego Union Tribune. She received an honorable mention in the 2016 Steve Kowit Poetry Prize and completed her MFA at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon. Debbie is the author of the poetry collection, What Light I Have (2018, Main Street Rag Books).