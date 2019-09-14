Come check out the San Diego Made Factory at our Second Saturday Market - our monthly event!

Every second Saturday of the month, the Factory will be open to the public from 3-7 p.m. in conjunction with the Barrio Art Crawl!

Our Sept. 14 event will feature:

- A San Diego Made Pop-up Shop with 15+ Awesome, Local Makers

- Open Artist Studios - come see inside the amazing workshops of our Factory residents!

- A gallery art show by Caitlin Carney

- Locally-made pastries by SPLIT Bakehouse

- Free San Diego Made Photo booth

- Factory tours, music, and games

- DIY Leather Bag Workshop by Extraordinary Kits

- Tacos by Dos Tierras

- A donation bar with local beer proceeds benefitting the Factory!

After you stop in, you can check out the rest of the Barrio Art Crawl with amazing art galleries, breweries, and shops just steps away, like Alta Brewing Company, Bread & Salt, La Bodega Gallery, Border X Brewing, Simón Limón and SO. MUCH. MORE!

We're so excited to share the Factory and our amazing neighborhood with you all!

Factory Residents:

Ocean Beacon

Elie Kennedy / drinkyycrow

Creature Soaps

This Chingona Sews

Caitlin Carney

Art x Mikaela

West Guitarworks

Art in Texture

Oceanside Candle Company

Aftersix Creative / Classic Savage

Darçîn Holistic by Darav

Betty Larkin / Ashley Renuart

Val's Art Studio

Liz Dueñas Creations & Photography

Bigger Box Models

Alpha Forma

Outside The Pot

Quinntessentials

Janitor Creative Studio / Hestia

Junon Jewelry

Annie G Studio

Finest City Entertainment

Raygun

BTS TV MEDIA

Greg Herbert Landscape Architect