Second Saturday Market
San Diego Made Factory 2031 Commercial Street, San Diego, California 92113
Come check out the San Diego Made Factory at our Second Saturday Market - our monthly event!
Every second Saturday of the month, the Factory will be open to the public from 3-7 p.m. in conjunction with the Barrio Art Crawl!
Our Sept. 14 event will feature:
- A San Diego Made Pop-up Shop with 15+ Awesome, Local Makers
- Open Artist Studios - come see inside the amazing workshops of our Factory residents!
- A gallery art show by Caitlin Carney
- Locally-made pastries by SPLIT Bakehouse
- Free San Diego Made Photo booth
- Factory tours, music, and games
- DIY Leather Bag Workshop by Extraordinary Kits
- Tacos by Dos Tierras
- A donation bar with local beer proceeds benefitting the Factory!
After you stop in, you can check out the rest of the Barrio Art Crawl with amazing art galleries, breweries, and shops just steps away, like Alta Brewing Company, Bread & Salt, La Bodega Gallery, Border X Brewing, Simón Limón and SO. MUCH. MORE!
We're so excited to share the Factory and our amazing neighborhood with you all!
Factory Residents:
Ocean Beacon
Elie Kennedy / drinkyycrow
Creature Soaps
This Chingona Sews
Caitlin Carney
Art x Mikaela
West Guitarworks
Art in Texture
Oceanside Candle Company
Aftersix Creative / Classic Savage
Darçîn Holistic by Darav
Betty Larkin / Ashley Renuart
Val's Art Studio
Liz Dueñas Creations & Photography
Bigger Box Models
Alpha Forma
Outside The Pot
Quinntessentials
Janitor Creative Studio / Hestia
Junon Jewelry
Annie G Studio
Finest City Entertainment
Raygun
BTS TV MEDIA
Greg Herbert Landscape Architect