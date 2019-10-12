Second Saturday Market at The Factory
San Diego Made Factory 2031 Commercial Street, San Diego, California 92113
Come check out the San Diego Made Factory at our Second Saturday Market!
The Factory will be open to the public from 3-7 p.m. in conjunction with the Barrio Art Crawl and our Oct. 12 event will feature:
- A San Diego Made Pop-up Shop with 15+ Awesome, Local Makers
- Open Artist Studios - come see inside the amazing workshops of our Factory residents!
- A gallery art show by Art in Texture
- Locally-made pastries by SPLIT Bakehouse
- Free San Diego Made Photo booth
- Factory tours, music, and games
- A pumpkin succulent workshop by Outside the Pot
$20 for small pumpkin
$40 for large pumpkin
Tickets:
https://sandiegomade.org/pumpkin-workshop-tickets
- Food vendors
- A donation bar with local beer proceeds benefitting the Factory!
After you stop in, you can check out the rest of the Barrio Art Crawl with amazing art galleries, breweries, and shops just steps away, like Alta Brewing Company, Bread & Salt, La Bodega Gallery, Border X Brewing, Simón Limón and SO. MUCH. MORE!
We're so excited to share the Factory and our amazing neighborhood with you all!
Factory Residents + Visiting Makers:
Ocean Beacon
Elie Kennedy / drinkyycrow
Creature Soaps
This Chingona Sews
Caitlin Carney
Art x Mikaela
West Guitarworks
Art in Texture
Oceanside Candle Company
Aftersix Creative / Classic Savage
Darçîn Holistic by Darav
Val's Art Studio
Liz Dueñas Creations & Photography
Bigger Box Models
Alpha Forma
Outside The Pot
Quinntessentials
Janitor Creative Studio / Hestia
Junon Jewelry
Annie G Studio
Finest City Entertainment
Raygun
BTS TV MEDIA
Greg Herbert Landscape Architect
The Weaving Oiseau
Salt Farm
Extraordinary Kits
indieland
Kassi Grunder Jewelry
Grammatique