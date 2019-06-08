Second Saturday Market at The Factory

Come check out the San Diego Made Factory at our Second Saturday Market - our NEW monthly event!

Every second Saturday of the month, the Factory will be open to the public from 2-6 p.m. in conjunction with the Barrio Art Crawl!

Our June 8 event will feature:

- A San Diego Made Pop-up Shop with 20+ Awesome, Local Makers

- Open Artist Studios - come see inside the amazing workshops of our Factory residents!

- Free San Diego Made Photo booth

- Factory tours, music, and games

- Gourment tacos by Dos Tierras

- Kombucha bar by @vidakombucha

- A donation bar with proceeds benefitting the Factory!

After you stop in, you can check out the rest of the Barrio Art Crawl with amazing art galleries, breweries, and shops just steps away, like Alta Brewing Company, Bread & Salt, La Bodega Gallery, Border X Brewing, Simón Limón and SO. MUCH. MORE!

We're so excited to share the Factory and our amazing neighborhood with you all!

Factory Residence:

Quinntessentials

The Janitor

Creature Soaps

Elie Kennedy

Participating Vendors (more coming soon!)

The Akazi Project

June Handmade

Pure Bliss Bikinis

The Craine's Nest

Malia Designs

The Art of MVP

Lasto Foods