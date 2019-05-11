Details

Climate change is the most urgent threat of our time -- bigger than you and me, bigger than any one community or nation. But each of us has a voice. We want to hear yours on May 11th at 5:30 at Meraki Cafe. Get inspired by poet, educator and activist, Scott Starbuck, who will present his most recent collection of poems, "Carbonfish Blues." We are fortunate to open with the spoken word talents of Hannah Carey before she launches a new chapter of life. As always, an open mic will follow the feature.

Second Saturday Poetry Cafe Program

5:30-6:00 Social hour -- join us for snacks, light meals, beverages

6:00 Hannah Carey

6:10 Scott Starbuck

6:40 Open mic

Scott Starbuck:

Scott T. Starbuck's Hawk on Wire was a July 2017 "Editor's Pick" (along with The Collected Stories of Ray Bradbury) at Newpages.com, and selected from over 1,500 books as a 2018 Montaigne Medal Finalist at Eric Hoffer Awards for "the most thought-provoking books." His newest, Carbonfish Blues, features 12 art pieces by Guy Denning whose works of activism, refugees, human vulnerability, and realism are known throughout Europe. Starbuck's climate blog Trees, Fish, and Dreams < riverseek.blogspot.com > has 47,000 views from over 60 countries. He is a Co-Creative Writing Coordinator at San Diego Mesa College, and will teach his fourth Climate Change Poetry Seminar Eng. 247 A / B spring term 2020.

Hannah Carey

Hannah Carey is a native of Atlanta, GA. She began writing poetry at age 7 and has been performing at open mics since 2014, both in Atlanta and San Diego, where she has lived for almost two years. She will begin graduate school this fall, earning a master's degree in speech-language pathology at the University of Arizona.