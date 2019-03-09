Second Saturday Poetry Cafe: Julie Corrales

The Gelato Poetry Series will continue at Meraki Cafe on the second Saturday in March. Feel the sparks as spoken word powerhouse, Julie Corrales, performs new work and old favorites. As always, an open mic will follow the feature. Join us on 3/9/2019 at 4:30 at Meraki Cafe.

Second Saturday Poetry Cafe Program

4:30-5:00 Social hour -- join us for snacks, light meals, beverages

5:00 Julie Corrales

5:30 Open mic

Julie Corrales:

Julita Corrales is a first-generation Chicana, an autodidactic Chola, a political activist, teen-mother, hoochie, feminist, survivor, actively engaged in her own decolonization. Mexica by blood, American by her parents’ sweat and tears, she draws on her experiences to advocate for and write about Chicanx issues. As a young woman, Julita wrote a lot of melodramatic rhyming love poems, many which may still be in circulation in California prisons. Since then, her essays have been published in the San Diego Union Tribune and La Prensa San Diego, and her poetry has been featured on La Bloga, a Chicano literary blog. She performs spoken word at various venues in San Diego and you can find her at Palabra, an open mic in Barrio Logan every 2nd & 4th Thursday.