Second Saturday Poetry Cafe: Carol Archibald and Cati Porter

It is our pleasure to welcome Cati Porter, whose latest collection of poems, Body at a Loss, was recently released. Check out her website: https://www.catiporter.com/. Carol Archibald will open with a selection from Dancing with Words, which can be previewed on Amazon (link below). Bring your own work on affliction and healing or any theme of your choosing for the open mic.

Second Saturday Poetry Cafe Program

5:30-6:00 Social hour -- join us for snacks, light meals, beverages

6:00 Carol Archibald

6:10 Cati Porter

6:40 Open mic

Carol Archibald:

Carol Ireland Archibald studied with Carolyn Forsche and Steve Kowit and hosted a workshop for the Point Loma Poets for ten years. Her poetry has been published in several anthologies and she has read her work in numerous local venues. In 2016, she published the chapbook, My Muse and in 2019, the book, Dancing with Words. (https://www.amazon.com/s?k=dancing+with+words+carol+archibald&i=stripbooks&ref=nb_sb_noss)

Cati Porter:

Cati Porter is a poet, editor, essayist, arts administrator, wife, mother, daughter, friend. She is the author of eight books and chapbooks, including My Skies of Small Horses, The Body, Like Bread, and The Body at a Loss. Her poems have appeared in Verse Daily, Contrary, West Trestle, So to Speak, The Nervous Breakdown, and others, as well as many anthologies. Her personal essays have appeared Salon, The Manifest-Station, and Zocalo Public Square. She lives in Riverside, California, with her family where she runs Poemeleon: A Journal of Poetry and directs Inlandia Institute, a literary nonprofit.