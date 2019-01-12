Second Saturday Poetry Cafe

The Gelato Poetry Series will start 2019 in a new location at a new time. Join us on Saturday, January 12, at 5:30 at Meraki Cafe (http://merakicafesd.com/) to celebrate the launch of Poetry of Peace -- a new collection by award-winning poet and writer, Cherie Kephart. Cherie will read from new and established volumes of work, followed by book signing, then an open mic. We create peace together! Bring your words to share.

5:30-6:00 Social hour -- join us for snacks, light meals, beverages

6:00 Cherie Kephart

6:45 Open mic

About Meraki Cafe:

"Meraki" in Greek means ” to do something with passion, love or creativity;to put something of yourself into your work.” Meraki Cafe features a creative menu of fresh, artisanal fare including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Read more about owner, April Brandenstein, and her philosophy of food and the cafe experience (http://sdvoyager.com/interview/meet-april-brandenstein-meraki-cafe-university-heights/).

Cherie Kephart:

Raised in Venice, California, Cherie longed to travel and experience the way other people lived. After serving as a Peace Corps volunteer in Zambia on a water sanitation and health education project, Cherie returned to the United States with an African souvenir she didn’t expect: a mysterious illness. She fell severely ill and almost died, leaving her with several symptoms that went undiagnosed for many years. This inspired Cherie to write her memoir, A Few Minor Adjustments: A Memoir of Healing, taking the reader on a powerful but entertaining journey through her adventures and search for life-saving answers.

Her memoir has won several awards and received an outpouring of heartfelt responses, motivating Cherie to write a companion book, The Healing 100: A Practical Guide to Transforming Your Body, Mind, and Spirit. Her third book, Poetry of Peace, chronicles her discovery of healing at both a deeper and a higher level. It is a rare and poignant collection of poems that celebrate the decadence and darkness of life.

Her essays, stories, and poems have appeared in publications and events such as the San Diego Writers Ink Anthology, the SDMWA Memoir Showcase Anthology, the San Diego Poetry Annual, the Magee Park Poets Anthology, the Escondido Arts Partnership Municipal Gallery Annual Summation of Poetry and Art, the Oceanside Literary Art Walk, the Wild Lemon Project, and the Transform Your Life classes.

Cherie has earned a Masters in Medical and Cultural Anthropology and has been celebrated for her holistic approach to healing and her willingness to examine her life lessons in her writing. By sharing her experience and insight, Cherie continues to inspire people throughout the world on their healing journeys.

Wonder

I wonder if the moon makes sense

on the other side of the stars

or the night’s solemn blackness

tells tales of more than slumber.

I wonder how dolphins sing shrill

tones vibrating into the world

no two moments of sound the same

a composition I cannot follow.

But I understand the sun.

Its rhythmic warmth and healing

gifted to all, radiating love

beyond all measure.

I hope to wake up one day and be

the sun so I can feel what it’s like

to live with grace.

Warm Me

That old green ceramic

mug you gave me

is empty, give or take

a drop or two. More

tea to warm it please

for life is so cold.