Donna Miscolta
Second Sunday Author Series: Women’s Voices, Women’s Stories A Collaboration of the Women’s Museum of California and San Diego Writers, Ink 4:30-5:30 pm at the Women’s Museum, Barracks 16, Liberty Station, $5.
This month we welcome Donna Miscolta, author of Hola and Goodbye, a book of 15 linked stories that span across three generations of women, and the men they love or who trouble them to the museum.
The Woman's Museum of California 2730 Historic Decatur Road, 103, San Diego, CA 92106, San Diego, California 92126 View Map
Point Loma, Books
