Donna Miscolta

to Google Calendar - Donna Miscolta - 2017-01-08 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Donna Miscolta - 2017-01-08 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Donna Miscolta - 2017-01-08 16:30:00 iCalendar - Donna Miscolta - 2017-01-08 16:30:00

The Woman's Museum of California 2730 Historic Decatur Road, 103, San Diego, CA 92106, San Diego, California 92126

Second Sunday Author Series: Women’s Voices, Women’s Stories A Collaboration of the Women’s Museum of California and San Diego Writers, Ink 4:30-5:30 pm at the Women’s Museum, Barracks 16, Liberty Station, $5.

This month we welcome Donna Miscolta, author of Hola and Goodbye, a book of 15 linked stories that span across three generations of women, and the men they love or who trouble them to the museum.

Info

The Woman's Museum of California 2730 Historic Decatur Road, 103, San Diego, CA 92106, San Diego, California 92126 View Map

Point Loma, Books

Visit Event Website

619-233-7963

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Donna Miscolta - 2017-01-08 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Donna Miscolta - 2017-01-08 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Donna Miscolta - 2017-01-08 16:30:00 iCalendar - Donna Miscolta - 2017-01-08 16:30:00