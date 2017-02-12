Elizabeth St. John

to Google Calendar - Elizabeth St. John - 2017-02-12 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Elizabeth St. John - 2017-02-12 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Elizabeth St. John - 2017-02-12 16:30:00 iCalendar - Elizabeth St. John - 2017-02-12 16:30:00

Women's Museum of California 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, San Diego, California 92106

Meet author Elizabeth St.John at the Women's Museum of California. St. John tells the dramatic story of love, betrayal, family bonds and loyalty through the eyes of her ancestor Lucy and her family’s surviving diaries, letters and court papers in The Lady of the Tower. Tickets are $5

Info

Women's Museum of California 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, San Diego, California 92106 View Map

Books
Point Loma

Visit Event Website

619-233-7963

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Elizabeth St. John - 2017-02-12 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Elizabeth St. John - 2017-02-12 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Elizabeth St. John - 2017-02-12 16:30:00 iCalendar - Elizabeth St. John - 2017-02-12 16:30:00