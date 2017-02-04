PRIVATE EVENT*INVITE ONLY*NOTHING FOR SALE*IN COMPLIANCE WITH PROPS 215 & 64. 21+ NO COVER

Its THAT time of the year! It's Secret Bowl 2! Champions Collide!

Saturday February 4th, come see THE best MMJ products go heat to head LIVE!

• FREE to all, 215 Patients have VIP aacess. With Raffles & Contests to earn you flower, food & other Great Local Business schwag!

• FREE to enter, just sample for the contest with TEST results (all due BEFORE if EVENT).

• Concentrates • Flower • Edibles • BongRip • Blunt & Joint Rolling • MADDEN • FIFA • Anything else!

Email UpNugEvents@Gmail.com, Instagram at @SecretBowlEvent, or call / text 619-796*-2364 for more INFO: