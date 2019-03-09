This all-new version of The Secret Garden is a joyful story of hope and celebration and all things good in life. Mistress Mary Quite Contrary embarks on a journey from India to her uncle’s home in England. Along the way she makes friends with the hilarious Canadian Geese and the colorful Giant Bugs that Rock! In time she learns to appreciate everything around her, including the Moor Animals and the helpful Fireflies. Add to that a good healthy dose of caring, and what happens? Colin, Martha, Archibald – well, the whole household – begin to enjoy the return of health and happiness in a garden carefully tended…until it blossoms once more.