The Secret Life of Commas and Other Writing Mysteries with Kerri De Rosier

Have you forgotten the difference between a colon and a semicolon? Is your approach to commas more like throwing darts at a dart board? Does your writing sometimes meander off course? This class is for the adult learner who simply wants to write better. The class features lectures, quizzes, and lots of opportunities for questions and discussion. Topics covered include sentence structure, writing with clarity, a less is more approach, common writing errors, and a common-sense approach to using correct punctuation. Students need only bring a writing pad/pen, or tablet device. Course materials provided.