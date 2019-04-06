The Secret Life of Commas and Other Writing Mysteries with Kerri De Rosier

to Google Calendar - The Secret Life of Commas and Other Writing Mysteries with Kerri De Rosier - 2019-04-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Secret Life of Commas and Other Writing Mysteries with Kerri De Rosier - 2019-04-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Secret Life of Commas and Other Writing Mysteries with Kerri De Rosier - 2019-04-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Secret Life of Commas and Other Writing Mysteries with Kerri De Rosier - 2019-04-06 10:00:00

The New Ink Spot NTC at Liberty Station, 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 204, San Diego, California 92106

Have you forgotten the difference between a colon and a semicolon? Is your approach to commas more like throwing darts at a dart board? Does your writing sometimes meander off course? This class is for the adult learner who simply wants to write better. The class features lectures, quizzes, and lots of opportunities for questions and discussion. Topics covered include sentence structure, writing with clarity, a less is more approach, common writing errors, and a common-sense approach to using correct punctuation. Students need only bring a writing pad/pen, or tablet device. Course materials provided.

Info

The New Ink Spot NTC at Liberty Station, 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 204, San Diego, California 92106 View Map
San Diego
619-696-0363
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Secret Life of Commas and Other Writing Mysteries with Kerri De Rosier - 2019-04-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Secret Life of Commas and Other Writing Mysteries with Kerri De Rosier - 2019-04-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Secret Life of Commas and Other Writing Mysteries with Kerri De Rosier - 2019-04-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Secret Life of Commas and Other Writing Mysteries with Kerri De Rosier - 2019-04-06 10:00:00