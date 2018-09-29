The Secret Morgue: 13 Hour Horror Marathon

Join Film Geeks SD for six films and thirteen hours of terrifying fun on Sept. 29 at the Comic-Con Museum’s cozy cinema. We can’t tell you the titles; you just have to trust us to deliver a satisfyingly high body count. We guarantee that all films will be from the 70s and 80s, some familiar and others that you probably have never seen on the big screen.

Tickets are $25 for the 13-hour event and will include a horror survival pack, personalized toe tag, Modern Times Cold Brew, Bread and Cie bread with chocolate blood, and a killer time. Bring jammies and pillows if you want to be comfortable or dress as your favorite horror icon as you get to visit the empty Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park before it officially opens.

Visit the Film Geeks SD Facebook page for additional details as they become available or if you want to ask any questions. We’re dying to see you at The Secret Morgue and we hope to make this an annual tradition. Only 110 souls will be allowed in. Not sure how many will get out.