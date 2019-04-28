Secrets of Writing Fantasy with Mark O'Bannon

1:30pm to 4:30pm

Members $45

Nonmembers $54

Learn the secrets of writing the most popular story form there is: Fantasy.

In this seminar, author/publisher Mark O’Bannon (The Dream Crystal, The Dark Mirrors of Heaven, Warfare in Paradise, Aia the Barbarian, Fantasy Imperium, Better Storytelling) reveals the secrets of writing fantasy.

In the first part of this seminar, you’ll learn some of the advanced writing techniques used by professional writers such as J.K. Rowling (Harry Potter), J.J. Abrams (LOST) and George Martin (Game of Thrones), along with the key story beats of fantasy.

A high concept premise will give you two or three scenes, but how do you develop it?

Fantasy stories are won and lost in the premise. In the next part of this seminar, you will learn how to come up with a unique idea for your story so that your tale can develop and grow deeper. You’ll learn the difference between a positive and a negative fantasy world and how this will affect the development of your story. Is your world a dream or a nightmare?

Great fantasies are really a web of characters that hang together. In the third part of this seminar, you’ll learn how to create a fantastical world and how to connect that world to your characters. You’ll discover how to create a doorway to your world, how to set up exotic arenas and how to develop cultures within your world. You will also learn how to create the all important set of magical moments that make or break a fantasy.

In the final part of the seminar, you’ll learn how to combine other genres with fantasy in unique ways. There will be a discussion on Fantastic Mysteries, Paranormal Romance, Historical Fantasy, Mythical Fantasy, Epic Fantasy, Romantic Fantasy, and Heroic Fantasy.

Come out and improve your writing.