Sedyanka: At Home With Bulgarian Music

The Center for World Music presents an immersive concert experience of Bulgarian music with Tzvetanka and Ivan Varimezovi. A sedyanka is an evening in a Bulgarian home full of traditional singing and music (and maybe even a bit of dancing and some snacks). Join us for an imaginary sedyanka with Tzvetanka, a wonderful singer and tambura (lute) player, and her husband, Ivan, Bulgaria’s best bagpiper.

This program will be an intimate concert, providing the audience the opportunity to interact with the artists. Find more information at: https://centerforworldmusic.org/event/sedyanka-bulgarian-village-music-19/