Seeds for the Future Dinner 2019

The Berry Good Food Foundation is thrilled to announce the return of our annual School Garden Program fundraiser, “Seeds for the Future,” an unforgettable event celebrating San Diego’s local and sustainable culinary community. Join us on Thursday, April 18th from 5:30-9:30 for an interactive, multi-course dinner featuring the all-star chefs of the Puffer Malarkey Restaurants, including celebrity chef Brian Malarkey and his teams. There will be a silent auction featuring unique dining and travel experiences, and all proceeds will go toward the Berry Good Food Foundation and its current fundraising campaign to benefit school garden scholarships in San Diego County. Please help us continue our efforts by supporting whole food initiatives in schools and plant "seeds for the future" toward healthy habits into adulthood. Let's inspire a future farmer of tomorrow!