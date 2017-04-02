"Seeds of Inspiration" An Art Exhibition

The San Diego Watercolor Society presents “Seeds of Inspiration”, an art exhibition juried by award-winning artist, Helen Schafer Garcia. The exhibit runs April 2-29, 2017 at our Art Gallery in The ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. The Opening Reception is Friday April 7 from 5-8 pm with 95-100 original ready-to-hang paintings for sale, plus wine, food and the fellowship of other art enthusiasts. The Gallery is open Weds-Sun, 10 am – 4 pm and is free to the public. Visit www.sdws.org for more information.

The San Diego Watercolor Society 2825 Dewy Rd, #105, San Diego, California 92106 View Map

619-876-4550

