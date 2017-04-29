Shaper Studios, the world’s first DIY surfboard workshop, will host the 4th Annual Self Shape Surf Festival at Seaside Reef in Encinitas on Saturday, April 29, 2017. This is the world’s only surf contest where every competitor rides his or her own handmade surfboard.

The festival will take place right on the beach and is free and open to the public. There will be a Backyard Beer Garden (for ages 21 and over) that features local craft breweries Fall Brewing and Duckfoot Brewing and food by Fish 101. A portion of proceeds will benefit SurfAid.

There will also be a free concert featuring award-winning local bands The Pesos, The Gloomies and The Verigolds.

Professional surfers, including Cam Richards, Andrew Doheny, Nathan Strom, Leah Dawson, Karina Rozunko, Mele Saili, and Jen Smith will all be competing on their self-made boards in the Surf Contest.