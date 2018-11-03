Sellstate Next Gen Realty 1rst Annual Charity Golf Tournament Benefiting the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station

*****ATTENTION ALL GOLFERS*****

Grab your 4some and let's play golf! You are invited to participate in our 1st annual golf tournament at the beautiful San Diego Riverwalk Golf Course! ALL proceeds of this golf tournament will benefit a selfless, 100% volunteer run organization, Warrior Foundation Freedom Station. This organization's mission "is to be the leading force in assisting, honoring and supporting the military men and women who have so bravely sacrificed of themselves for our country. We are committed to supporting our warriors in a variety of ways including providing quality-of-life items, support services and transitional housing designed to assist them and their families during both recovery and transition processes." This opportunity is a great way to have fun, enjoy a day of food and fun on the golf course and give back! We hope to see you all there November 3rd!. Space is limited. Please visit www.sdpropertyagent.com and click on the Swinging with Sellstate tab for more information and sign up forms!