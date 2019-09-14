Join us for San Diego’s inaugural Sephardic Festival! This two-day festival begins with an evening of community and film, featuring a documentary that showcases the stories of San Diego’s very own Sephardim and a feature film about the ever-lasting connection of three Sephardic mothers and sisters. On Sunday, the shuk will liven the day with food, Sephardic games for kids, booths with items for purchase and educational materials. Finally, the festival concludes with a performance by the Alhambra Sephardic Music Ensemble, an internationally-recognized group. We welcome you to this exciting weekend to celebrate the Sephardic culture!

Saturday Evening, September 14 | 7:00 pm

Dessert Reception

Sephardic Havdalah

Short Film, Our San Diego Sephardic Voices

Feature Film, Three Mothers, directed by Dina Zvi-Riklis

Price: $18 | JCC Members: $15