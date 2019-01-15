Warwick's will host Seth Lerer as he discusses and signs his new book, "Shakespeare's Lyric Stage: Myth, Music, and Poetry in the Last Plays." Lerer is Distinguished Professor of Literature at UC San Diego and a National Book Critics Circle Award winner. This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed. Please call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 or visit www.warwicks.com for details.