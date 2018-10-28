Setting Sun Sake Fall Garden Party
Japanese Friendship Garden San Diego 2215 Pan American Rd E, Balboa Park, San Diego, California 92101
Setting Sun Sake Brewing Co. (SSS) will be hosting a day of celebration and collaboration on Sunday, October 28 to showcase some of what America’s Finest City has to offer at one of its most iconic locations: the Japanese Friendship Garden (JFG) in Balboa Park.
Day time events include exhibitions from San Diego Kendo Bu, performance by Genbu Daiko, and chefs sharing Japanese culture with a San Diego flair. We have invited a few of our brewer friends to join in on our day of fun and festivities. The night will conclude with a multiple course “Chef dinner” pairing featuring a 4-chef collaboration with Craig Jimenez (Boodle Fight SD), Davin Waite (Wrench & Rodent), Nate Soroko (Toronado), and Kim Roxas (SSS).
JFG will be open to the public from 10:00 AM through 5:00 PM with last admission at 4:00 PM. Seating for the “Chef dinner” begins at 6:45 PM with dinner beginning at 7:00 PM.
From noon until 5:00 PM, JFG’s Inamori Pavilion will be transformed into a beer and sake garden open to the public featuring the following breweries and vendors listed below!
*Access to the beer garden will be available for “Chef dinner” guests until the start of dinner (7:00 PM).
Thunderhawk | Charlie And Echo | Lost Cause Meadery | Newtopia | Fall | Burning Beard | Thr3e Punks | SouthNorte | Hoppy Beer Hoppy Life (HBHL) | Keep A Breast Foundation