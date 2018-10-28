Setting Sun Sake Fall Garden Party

Setting Sun Sake Brewing Co. (SSS) will be hosting a day of celebration and collaboration on Sunday, October 28 to showcase some of what America’s Finest City has to offer at one of its most iconic locations: the Japanese Friendship Garden (JFG) in Balboa Park.

Day time events include exhibitions from San Diego Kendo Bu, performance by Genbu Daiko, and chefs sharing Japanese culture with a San Diego flair. We have invited a few of our brewer friends to join in on our day of fun and festivities. The night will conclude with a multiple course “Chef dinner” pairing featuring a 4-chef collaboration with Craig Jimenez (Boodle Fight SD), Davin Waite (Wrench & Rodent), Nate Soroko (Toronado), and Kim Roxas (SSS).

JFG will be open to the public from 10:00 AM through 5:00 PM with last admission at 4:00 PM. Seating for the “Chef dinner” begins at 6:45 PM with dinner beginning at 7:00 PM.

From noon until 5:00 PM, JFG’s Inamori Pavilion will be transformed into a beer and sake garden open to the public featuring the following breweries and vendors listed below!

*Access to the beer garden will be available for “Chef dinner” guests until the start of dinner (7:00 PM).

Thunderhawk | Charlie And Echo | Lost Cause Meadery | Newtopia | Fall | Burning Beard | Thr3e Punks | SouthNorte | Hoppy Beer Hoppy Life (HBHL) | Keep A Breast Foundation