Sexting + Studbooks: Mating & Dating Rituals of the Animal Kingdom

to Google Calendar - Sexting + Studbooks: Mating & Dating Rituals of the Animal Kingdom - 2017-02-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sexting + Studbooks: Mating & Dating Rituals of the Animal Kingdom - 2017-02-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sexting + Studbooks: Mating & Dating Rituals of the Animal Kingdom - 2017-02-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - Sexting + Studbooks: Mating & Dating Rituals of the Animal Kingdom - 2017-02-09 18:00:00

San Diego History Center 1649 El Prado , San Diego, California 92101

As part of our exhibit celebrating the San Diego Zoo’s centennial year, join the San Diego History Center in exploring the science behind animal sex with one of the Zoo’s reproductive physiologists. Come by to mingle, sip drinks, and nibble on light appetizers while playing games that test your own knowledge about animal sex, reproductive organs, and mating rituals at this fun, 21+ event.

Learn about:

❧ The history of human courtship

❧ Test your knowledge about animal sex through trivia and games

❧ The history of the San Diego Zoo in "The Roar Behind the Roar!" exhibition

$20 SDHC members; $25 general admission

For tickets and more information: http://sandiegohistory.org/event/sexting-studbooks-dating-rituals-animal-kingdom/

Info

San Diego History Center 1649 El Prado , San Diego, California 92101 View Map

Workshops
Balboa Park

Visit Event Website

619-232-6203

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Sexting + Studbooks: Mating & Dating Rituals of the Animal Kingdom - 2017-02-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sexting + Studbooks: Mating & Dating Rituals of the Animal Kingdom - 2017-02-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sexting + Studbooks: Mating & Dating Rituals of the Animal Kingdom - 2017-02-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - Sexting + Studbooks: Mating & Dating Rituals of the Animal Kingdom - 2017-02-09 18:00:00