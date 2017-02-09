Sexting + Studbooks: Mating & Dating Rituals of the Animal Kingdom

As part of our exhibit celebrating the San Diego Zoo’s centennial year, join the San Diego History Center in exploring the science behind animal sex with one of the Zoo’s reproductive physiologists. Come by to mingle, sip drinks, and nibble on light appetizers while playing games that test your own knowledge about animal sex, reproductive organs, and mating rituals at this fun, 21+ event.

Learn about:

❧ The history of human courtship

❧ Test your knowledge about animal sex through trivia and games

❧ The history of the San Diego Zoo in "The Roar Behind the Roar!" exhibition

$20 SDHC members; $25 general admission

For tickets and more information: http://sandiegohistory.org/event/sexting-studbooks-dating-rituals-animal-kingdom/