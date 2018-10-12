Shady Ladies and Hop Heads Historical Pub Crawl and Walking Tour

Our newest guided tour to hit the streets- and this time, the bars!- of the Gaslamp. Created in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the founding New Town San Diego, now downtown, the combination historical tour and pub crawl explores the historic Gaslamp District. See the Gaslamp District in a new light

Follow your guides back in time to hear about the Gaslamp Quarter back when it was called the “Stingaree” and was infamous for its teeming red-light district. Learn about the historic buildings and colorful characters that populated them— and perhaps even meet a few of them along the way! Along the way enjoy a drink*- or just a seat- at three historic bars that are original to the Gaslamp Quarter.

The Shady Ladies and Hop Heads tour will take place one Friday a month! This is a 21+ tour.

Upcoming Dates:

Friday, October 12

Friday, November 9

Friday, December 7

*Please note: drinks are not included in price.

Reservations are strongly suggested. Tours cannot be guaranteed if no reservation is made and confirmed.