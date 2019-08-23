Shady Ladies and Hop Heads Historical Pub Crawl and Walking Tour

Hit the streets- and this time, the bars!- of the Gaslamp. Created in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the founding New Town San Diego, now downtown, the combination historical tour and pub crawl explores the historic Gaslamp District.

Follow your guides back in time to hear about the Gaslamp Quarter back when it was called the “Stingaree” and was infamous for its teeming red-light district. Learn about the historic buildings and colorful characters that populated them— and perhaps even meet a few of them along the way! You can enjoy a drink*- or just a seat- at three historic bars that are original to the Gaslamp Quarter. See the Gaslamp District in a new light

This is a 21+ tour. *Please note: drinks are not included in price.

Upcoming Dates for Summer 2019:

June 14

June 28

July 12

July 26

August 9

August 23

September 13

September 27

Reservations are strongly suggested.