Shady Ladies and Hop Heads Historical Pub Crawl and Walking Tour

to Google Calendar - Shady Ladies and Hop Heads Historical Pub Crawl and Walking Tour - 2019-08-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shady Ladies and Hop Heads Historical Pub Crawl and Walking Tour - 2019-08-23 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shady Ladies and Hop Heads Historical Pub Crawl and Walking Tour - 2019-08-23 17:00:00 iCalendar - Shady Ladies and Hop Heads Historical Pub Crawl and Walking Tour - 2019-08-23 17:00:00

Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House 410 Island Ave., San Diego, California 92101

Hit the streets- and this time, the bars!- of the Gaslamp. Created in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the founding New Town San Diego, now downtown, the combination historical tour and pub crawl explores the historic Gaslamp District.

Follow your guides back in time to hear about the Gaslamp Quarter back when it was called the “Stingaree” and was infamous for its teeming red-light district. Learn about the historic buildings and colorful characters that populated them— and perhaps even meet a few of them along the way! You can enjoy a drink*- or just a seat- at three historic bars that are original to the Gaslamp Quarter. See the Gaslamp District in a new light

This is a 21+ tour. *Please note: drinks are not included in price.

Upcoming Dates for Summer 2019:

June 14

June 28

July 12

July 26

August 9

August 23

September 13

September 27

Reservations are strongly suggested.

Info

Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House 410 Island Ave., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Downtown, East Village, Gaslamp
619-233-4692
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Shady Ladies and Hop Heads Historical Pub Crawl and Walking Tour - 2019-08-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shady Ladies and Hop Heads Historical Pub Crawl and Walking Tour - 2019-08-23 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shady Ladies and Hop Heads Historical Pub Crawl and Walking Tour - 2019-08-23 17:00:00 iCalendar - Shady Ladies and Hop Heads Historical Pub Crawl and Walking Tour - 2019-08-23 17:00:00