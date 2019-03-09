Shaft's "B" Lineup

The B Lineup is taking over this time! That's some bad news for your legs and ass, 'cuz its gonna be a fuuuuun time!

Our best "B" lineup has Bim Tim, Bartek, Brandon Vazquez and Blacktrick Swayze throwing down some sexy music all through the night.

BimTim and Bartek play as a Super Group called QUADE. Together, they have been lighting up the southern California desert music scene for over a decade with their outrageous form of Bass fluid omni-genre midtempo. If you don't know about Quade you are seriously missing out!....

http://soundcloud.com/quade

http://soundcloud.com/bim-tim

http://soundcloud.com/djbartek

Brandon Vazquez has been planting the musical seed in the ears of the SOCAL desert and space scene for a minute and on the 9th he is gonna bring that sweet sweet tech to your booty and making sure its dark and heavy!

http://soundcloud.com/brandonvazquez

Blactrick Swayze (Feral Jesus) is not gonna "ghost" on you....(they said the name of the movie!!) but instead hit ya with some dirty dancing of his own (see what we did there?).

San Diego Food Bank is receiving a portion of the proceeds. Their kind work and generosity help feed our SD community when those that can't provide for themselves, need a helping hand.

Nearly ½ million people in San Diego County are food insecure. 1 in 8 San Diegans (1 in 5 kids!) struggle with food insecurity. Surprisingly, less than 5% of those people are homeless. The SDFB feeds 370,000 people every month in San Diego County, including seniors living on a fixed income, active duty military and veterans, college students, the working poor, and school children.