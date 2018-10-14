Shaking the Tree Book Talk
The Woman's Museum of California 2730 Historic Decatur Road, 103, San Diego, CA 92106, San Diego, California 92126
The Memoir Showcase is proud to present a selection of their most compelling, true stories drawn from their annual contests. These pivotal portraits speak to their diverse community and its willingness to share the most challenging, awe-inspiring moments that make up the human experience. From a life-changing moment with a Maasai warrior to a wild and unexpected coming-of-age tale in a Carnival, Shaking the Tree reveals moments of courage, humor and vulnerability. The stories within these pages are breathtaking. You can't make this stuff up.
Tickets $5